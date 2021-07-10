BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.36% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAII. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

