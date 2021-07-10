BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,454 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.39% of Electromed worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Electromed by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Electromed by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Electromed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electromed alerts:

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ELMD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELMD. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.