BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,283 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

