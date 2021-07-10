BlackRock Inc. Purchases 19,314 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Superior Industries International worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 48,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $8.45 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

