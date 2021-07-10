BlackRock Inc. Purchases 81,367 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.94% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 823,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $299,997.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,466.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,482,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CYCN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

