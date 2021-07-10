BlackRock Inc. Purchases 85,488 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.72% of Qudian worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Qudian by 349,722.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qudian by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qudian by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QD stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

