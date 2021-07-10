BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,817 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.81% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

