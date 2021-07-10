BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,293 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Energous worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

WATT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.30.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $28,217.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,706.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,948 shares of company stock worth $304,045. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

