BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Limestone Bancorp worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

LMST opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

