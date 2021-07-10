BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of Greene County Bancorp worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCBC stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Greene County Bancorp Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

