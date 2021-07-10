BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,826 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.