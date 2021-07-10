BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 901,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.08% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOFV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,381.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOFV stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

