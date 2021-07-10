BLAST (BLAST) Trading 45.6% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $23,855.31 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006687 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

