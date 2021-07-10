BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $161,498.04 and approximately $79.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00877488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00044712 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

