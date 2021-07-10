Blockburn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Blockburn has a total market cap of $50,454.63 and approximately $22.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockburn has traded down 47% against the US dollar. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00242271 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

Blockburn (BURN) is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ . Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io

