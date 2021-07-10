Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,545.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $597,281.35 and $33,545.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00860945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,274 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

