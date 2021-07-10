Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) One Day Volume Tops $223.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $348,945.70 and $223.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00876595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

