BlockMesh (BMH) Reaches Market Cap of $165,192.18

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $165,192.18 and approximately $47.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

