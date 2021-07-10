BLOCKv (VEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $85,467.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $36.62 million and approximately $85,467.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.29 or 0.00880232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044427 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

