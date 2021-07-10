Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Blue Bird worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $630.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

