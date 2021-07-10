BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires 800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

SHOP stock opened at $1,494.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,290.67. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74. The stock has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

