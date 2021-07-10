BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTPAU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $10,030,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of GTPAU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.