BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 150,000 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPCBU. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of VPCBU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

