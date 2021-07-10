BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSRXU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $498,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FSRXU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.