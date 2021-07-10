BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of CAHCU stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

