BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 125,000 Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.42% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTNB stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

