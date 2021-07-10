BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,112 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.68% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTOC. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

NASDAQ:FTOC opened at $10.76 on Friday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

