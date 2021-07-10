BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,037,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,162,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

GMBTU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

