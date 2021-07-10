BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.47% of Good Works Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWAC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

