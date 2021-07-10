BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.52 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 2.89% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000.

SAII opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

