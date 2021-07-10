BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.57 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.53% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCRB opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

