BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.02 Million in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.