BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $163,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $198,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $396,000.

Shares of DHHCU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

