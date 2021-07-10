BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of GIIXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

