BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 27,123 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of FTS International worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.91. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

