BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

