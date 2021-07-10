BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.49 Million Position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FSII opened at $9.90 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

