BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.66 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of DCRNU opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

