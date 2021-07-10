BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.79 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,449,000 after buying an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,897 shares of company stock worth $11,771,074. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

