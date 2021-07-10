BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $2 Million Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSGU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000.

OTCMKTS EUSGU opened at $10.21 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

