BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

ACND stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.