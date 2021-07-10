BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.