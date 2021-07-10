BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $379,000.

OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

