Bluzelle Market Cap Reaches $42.69 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $42.69 million and $5.80 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,082,540 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

