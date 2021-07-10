BOLT (BOLT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82,724.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $82,724.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

