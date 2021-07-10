Bonded Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82,379.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $82,379.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.