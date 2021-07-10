BonFi Price Tops $0.0036 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.69 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00859916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

