Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

