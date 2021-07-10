BOOM (BOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $148,068.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00872586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044573 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,762,234 coins and its circulating supply is 778,731,501 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

