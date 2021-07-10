Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,379.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00021279 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $429,708.74 and approximately $13,379.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00115393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.02 or 1.00123228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.60 or 0.00953186 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

